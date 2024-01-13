Attock Police Crackdown: Five Proclaimed Offenders Apprehended

In a sweeping crackdown on serious crime, the Attock Police have arrested five individuals across the district, all of whom were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by the courts. These individuals are implicated in grave offenses, including murder and abduction, and had been in hiding subsequent to their crimes.

The Arrestees and Their Crimes

The Rango Police apprehended Adil Mehmood, a wanted man implicated in a murder case. The Hassanabdal police department secured the arrest of a driver named Baqir Ali. Ali is accused of causing a fatal road incident in Multan and subsequently fleeing the scene. In parallel, the Basal Police took into custody Muhammad Ali, a suspect in another murder case.

Further strengthening the crackdown, the Pindigheb Police apprehended Rafi Ullah, a native of Kohat. Ullah stands accused of abduction. The swift and coordinated action of the police departments has resulted in these formidable arrests, taking alleged perpetrators of serious crimes off the streets.

Investigations Underway

All arrested individuals have been placed in jail, marking the commencement of a thorough investigation process by the respective police departments. This operation is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the Attock Police, who are committed to maintaining law and order in the district.