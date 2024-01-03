en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked

In a stellar demonstration of investigative prowess, the Attibele police have successfully cracked a high-value theft case involving a truck stuffed with 1,558 pairs of high-end branded shoes. The truck, property of a reputed multinational company, was hijacked on December 21, while it was on its transit from Surya city to Hosakote. The culprits of this audacious crime, three individuals named Subhan Pasha, Mansoor Ali, and Shakibul Rahman hailing from Assam, have been apprehended and taken into custody.

The Great Shoe Heist

These three criminals are part of a larger, seven-member gang that executed the theft with a chilling level of planning and precision. The stolen shoes, estimated to be worth a staggering ₹1.10 crore, were offloaded in Razaqpalya. The empty truck was later found abandoned in Chikkajala, a clear attempt by the thieves to shake off any pursuers.

Unraveling the Plot

An intriguing twist in this narrative is that the mastermind behind this theft had previously planted members of the gang as drivers at the shoe company. This inside-edge allowed them to plan and execute a premeditated heist with a distressing level of detail. Superintendent of Police for the Bengaluru Rural district, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, revealed these startling details during a press briefing.

The Aftermath

After committing the theft, the criminals kept around 15 pairs of shoes for personal use while they scrambled to find potential buyers for the rest. The police, however, managed to recover the stolen footwear before it could be sold off. While three members of the gang have been apprehended, the search for the remaining gang members continues. The ringleader of this operation, who has a history of similar criminal activity and has been previously arrested for a comparable crime, is still at large.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Repeat Sexual Assault Charges Against Newtown Music Teacher Spark Concern
In the quiet town of Northern Fairfield County, a disturbing revelation has surfaced. Richard Neal, a 69-year-old music teacher from Newtown, stands accused of sexual assault of a minor student. The Newtown Police Department arrested Neal on Thursday, January 4th, a grim start to the new year. This follows a thorough investigation into allegations of
Repeat Sexual Assault Charges Against Newtown Music Teacher Spark Concern
South Dakota Woman Sentenced to 18 Years for Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracy
7 mins ago
South Dakota Woman Sentenced to 18 Years for Methamphetamine Distribution Conspiracy
Mongolia Escalates Charges against Zarig News Editor: International Outcry for Press Freedom
8 mins ago
Mongolia Escalates Charges against Zarig News Editor: International Outcry for Press Freedom
VCU Campus Clash: Tensions Escalate Between Pro-Life and Pro-Abortion Advocates
6 mins ago
VCU Campus Clash: Tensions Escalate Between Pro-Life and Pro-Abortion Advocates
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge After High-Speed Chase
7 mins ago
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge After High-Speed Chase
Gistlover Blog Syndicate Arrested: A Web Of Cybercrime Unveiled
7 mins ago
Gistlover Blog Syndicate Arrested: A Web Of Cybercrime Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Active Surveillance in Prostate Cancer: A Tale of Two Experiences and Changing Landscapes
12 seconds
Active Surveillance in Prostate Cancer: A Tale of Two Experiences and Changing Landscapes
Study Challenges Notion: Rapid Insulin Surges Post-Meal Linked to Cardiometabolic Benefits
1 min
Study Challenges Notion: Rapid Insulin Surges Post-Meal Linked to Cardiometabolic Benefits
Landry Announces Key Appointments: A New Era for Louisiana's Infrastructure and Education
1 min
Landry Announces Key Appointments: A New Era for Louisiana's Infrastructure and Education
Windsor Regional Hospital Enhances Security with Evolv System, CEO Provides Health Updates
1 min
Windsor Regional Hospital Enhances Security with Evolv System, CEO Provides Health Updates
Advocacy Group Seeks to Bar Trump from 2024 Ballot in Illinois and Massachusetts
1 min
Advocacy Group Seeks to Bar Trump from 2024 Ballot in Illinois and Massachusetts
Laramie High Plainsmen Wrestlers Clinch Decisive Victory Over Wheatland
2 mins
Laramie High Plainsmen Wrestlers Clinch Decisive Victory Over Wheatland
AHL Postpones Gulls-Condors Games Due to Arena Damage
2 mins
AHL Postpones Gulls-Condors Games Due to Arena Damage
Oman Basketball League 2023-2024: Seeb, Al Bashayer, Ahli Sidab Vie for the Title
2 mins
Oman Basketball League 2023-2024: Seeb, Al Bashayer, Ahli Sidab Vie for the Title
PPTI and Arcturus Therapeutics Partner to Revolutionize mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Delivery
3 mins
PPTI and Arcturus Therapeutics Partner to Revolutionize mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Delivery
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
26 mins
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
35 mins
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
1 hour
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
8 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
10 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
11 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
12 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app