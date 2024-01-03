Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked

In a stellar demonstration of investigative prowess, the Attibele police have successfully cracked a high-value theft case involving a truck stuffed with 1,558 pairs of high-end branded shoes. The truck, property of a reputed multinational company, was hijacked on December 21, while it was on its transit from Surya city to Hosakote. The culprits of this audacious crime, three individuals named Subhan Pasha, Mansoor Ali, and Shakibul Rahman hailing from Assam, have been apprehended and taken into custody.

The Great Shoe Heist

These three criminals are part of a larger, seven-member gang that executed the theft with a chilling level of planning and precision. The stolen shoes, estimated to be worth a staggering ₹1.10 crore, were offloaded in Razaqpalya. The empty truck was later found abandoned in Chikkajala, a clear attempt by the thieves to shake off any pursuers.

Unraveling the Plot

An intriguing twist in this narrative is that the mastermind behind this theft had previously planted members of the gang as drivers at the shoe company. This inside-edge allowed them to plan and execute a premeditated heist with a distressing level of detail. Superintendent of Police for the Bengaluru Rural district, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, revealed these startling details during a press briefing.

The Aftermath

After committing the theft, the criminals kept around 15 pairs of shoes for personal use while they scrambled to find potential buyers for the rest. The police, however, managed to recover the stolen footwear before it could be sold off. While three members of the gang have been apprehended, the search for the remaining gang members continues. The ringleader of this operation, who has a history of similar criminal activity and has been previously arrested for a comparable crime, is still at large.