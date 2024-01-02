Attempted Robbery at Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

In the early hours of December 31, 2023, the tranquility of Crofton, Maryland was disrupted by an attempted robbery at a local 7-Eleven store. The incident, which unfolded at around 3:30 AM, involved two male suspects, described as Black and donned in all-black attire. Their modus operandi was unique as they did not wield any weapons, yet managed to intimidate the store clerk and commandeer the premises.

Unsuccessful Attempt to Breach the ATM

The primary target of the culprits was the store’s ATM, which they attempted to pry open. Despite their relentless efforts, they were unsuccessful in their endeavor to breach the machine. The fact that they left the scene empty-handed does not lessen the severity of their crime, nor does it negate the fear they instilled in the store clerk, who was coerced into sitting on the ground during the tense ordeal.

Investigation Underway

The incident has drawn the attention of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, which is actively investigating the attempted robbery. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is scrutinizing the event in an effort to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible. In the spirit of community vigilance, the police have urged anyone with information to come forward either directly or through their Tip Line.

Call for Vigilance

This attempted robbery serves as a stark reminder of the need for constant vigilance and community involvement in maintaining law and order. While the suspects did not manage to rob the store or harm anyone physically, the psychological trauma inflicted on the victim cannot be understated. As the investigation continues, the residents of Crofton are reminded that their safety and security is a shared responsibility, and every piece of information, no matter how small, can contribute to solving this case and preventing future incidents.