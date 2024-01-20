Attempted Murder in Le Mars: Man Charged Amid Ongoing Investigation

In an appalling turn of events, a 24-year-old man named Reese Harms has been charged with attempted murder and willful injury in Le Mars, Iowa. The violence unfolded in an apartment on 2nd Street, where authorities found a male victim critically injured and struggling for breath.

Emergency Measures and the Victim's Condition

Upon receiving a distress call from the said apartment, officials arrived on the scene to discover the victim not breathing. Immediate life-saving measures were initiated, and the victim was transported to the local Floyd Valley Hospital. Owing to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to Mercy One Siouxland. The victim remains in critical condition.

The Arrest and Charges

After a thorough investigation by the Le Mars Police Department, Harms was arrested at 8:30 pm on Friday. He now faces grave charges of attempted murder and willful injury. However, the case remains active, and further investigation is underway.

Disturbing Details from Court Documents

Details from court documents paint a horrific picture of the events leading to the assault. During a confrontation, Harms allegedly put the victim in a chokehold, intending to stop his breathing as a form of retribution. Moreover, a witness reported that Harms had threatened to stab the victim on the day of the assault and had even brandished a knife. Thankfully, no stabbing took place. Chillingly, while being transported to Plymouth County jail, Harms expressed regret - not for his actions but for not killing the victim.