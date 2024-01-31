Attempted Murder Charges for Two Men Following Christmas Day Assault in Rochester

On Christmas Day in Rochester, New York, a chilling act of violence unfolded, leaving an elderly man fighting for his life and two young men facing serious criminal charges. The suspects, Brucewayne Beaman, 22, and Guy Mustgray II, 33, are now behind bars, charged with attempted murder following a brutal attack and attempted robbery.

Brutal Attack

The victim, a man in his 60s, was savagely beaten with what appeared to be a handgun and an edged weapon, alongside brutal physical assault from the perpetrators. The severe head and upper body injuries inflicted during the attack have necessitated a prolonged hospital stay at the Strong Memorial Hospital. As of January 31, his condition remains critical.

Arrest and Charges

A sharp-eyed investigator from the Rochester Police Department apprehended the suspects as they were leaving a store on Portland Avenue. Beaman and Mustgray now face charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and fourth-degree grand larceny. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the violence that can erupt, even on a day typically synonymous with peace and goodwill.

Awaiting Arraignment

Following their arrest, the suspects were transported to the Monroe County Jail, where they await arraignment. As the victim continues to battle his injuries, the city of Rochester is left grappling with the shock of this heinous crime. This incident is a sobering reminder of the grim reality that crime does not pause for the holidays. As the legal proceedings unfold, the city hopes for justice and recovery, both for the victim and the community as a whole.