Attempted Murder Charges for 19-Year-Old Following Westville Shooting Incident

On the night of January 31st, a quiet neighborhood in Westville, Gloucester County, was shaken by a chilling incident of violence. A 19-year-old man, Raul Leadum, allegedly broke into a house and opened fire, leaving the community in shock and fear. In a swift response, the Westville police arrested Leadum shortly after the incident, averting a potential disaster.

Alleged Break-In and Shooting

According to police reports, Leadum is accused of forcing entry into his uncle's home by breaking a window. Once inside, he allegedly discharged a handgun at his uncle at close range, creating a tense and terrifying moment. Fortunately, the shot missed its target, sparing the intended victim from potential mortal harm. However, the terror didn't end there. Leadum reportedly pursued his uncle, assaulting him with the pistol.

The Aftermath and Arrest

Following the gunshot and assault, Leadum was arrested by the Westville police. The ensuing investigation led to the seizure of a rifle and a revolver, further escalating the gravity of the situation. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Westville Police Department initiated a collaborative investigation, which is still ongoing.

Charges and Call for Information

Leadum, now in custody, faces serious charges that include first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, burglary, and weapons possession. He is currently lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing. As the story unfolds, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Westville Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can contact Detective Krystal Santiago or Detective Eric Hibbs, or email tips to the prosecutor's office, contributing to the pursuit of justice in this alarming case.