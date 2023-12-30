en English
Crime

Attempted Child Abduction at Florida Walmart, Suspect Arrested

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:09 pm EST
Attempted Child Abduction at Florida Walmart, Suspect Arrested

In an unsettling event that took place at a Walmart in Lehigh Acres, Florida, a man named Pablo Pintueles Hernandez was arrested under charges of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13. The incident, which occurred on December 29, saw Hernandez caught on surveillance footage as he seized a 4-year-old boy by the wrist and tried to lead him away.

Quick Intervention Saves the Day

The child was shopping with his family when Hernandez approached him. Alert to the sinister unfolding of events, a family member promptly intervened and whisked the child to safety, snuffing out a potential catastrophe. The footage, which captured the entire incident, served as a crucial piece of evidence during the investigation.

Swift Action by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Upon receiving the distress call, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. The surveillance video provided a vivid recount of Hernandez’s actions, aiding in confirming the attempted abduction. Using advanced investigative techniques, the deputies established that Hernandez had indeed restricted the child’s movement and had tried to guide him away.

Arrest and Charges

Within an hour of the incident, Hernandez was located and apprehended at his residence. He was subsequently charged with false imprisonment of a child under 13 years old. Sheriff Carmine Marceno described the entire episode as ‘incredibly disturbing’ and reaffirmed his commitment to the community’s safety and pledged to hold criminals accountable for their deeds.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

