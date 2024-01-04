en English
Crime

Attempted Assassination of Gerry Adams Sparks Political Unrest

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Attempted Assassination of Gerry Adams Sparks Political Unrest

In a shocking incident that sent ripples through the political landscape of Northern Ireland, West Belfast Member of Parliament, Gerry Adams, was a victim of an assassination attempt by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF). The UFF, a terrorist group widely believed to be an alias for the Ulster Defence Association, attacked on Howard Street, behind Belfast City Hall. The ambush involved gunfire from automatic weapons on a car carrying Adams and four others. Adams sustained injuries from gunshot wounds to his neck, shoulder, and arm.

The Unexpected Attack

The attack was unusual due to the public knowledge of Adams’s location, a rarity considering his whereabouts are typically kept clandestine for security purposes. Adams was attending court when the ambush occurred. The UFF justified their violent act by labeling Adams as the instigator for the ongoing murder campaign against Ulster Protestants. The incident subsequently triggered unrest in Republican areas with reports of buses being attacked and at least one set on fire. Lord Fitt’s former home was also targeted but the fire was rapidly extinguished.

Political Reactions and Fallout

Political figures have been quick to respond to the incident. Tanaiste Dick Spring expressed sorrow over the violence and called for peace, while Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald condemned the use of violence for political purposes. The Rev Ian Paisley referenced the Bible in his comment, implying that those who resort to violence will ultimately be destroyed by it.

The Trial of Kieron Brockhouse

In a related development, Kieron Brockhouse has been accused of expressing support for the banned terrorist groups UFF and UDA. He allegedly flew their flags and posted images on social media, actions which prosecutors argue could encourage others to support these proscribed organizations. The defendant, however, denies the charges and maintains he was careless about the potential implications of his actions. The trial continues, leaving many to watch with bated breath as the consequences of this event continue to reverberate through Northern Ireland’s political scene.

