Attack on Las Vegas Judge: US Man Indicted for Attempted Murder

In a chilling turn of events, Deobra Delone Redden, a man with an extensive criminal history in Nevada and Texas, was indicted for attempted murder after assaulting Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus last month. The harrowing incident, captured on video, transpired during a hearing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Redden, who was not in custody at the time, found himself in the throes of a courtroom drama that would leave an indelible mark.

A Fateful Day in Court

The January 3 hearing began like any other, with Judge Holthus presiding over the proceedings. Redden, out on probation for a previous attempted battery charge, appeared before the judge to plead his case. In an unexpected twist, Redden launched an attack on Judge Holthus, who, despite the shock and danger, managed to maintain her composure and call for help.

Redden's sister and foster mother revealed that he has schizophrenia and was not taking his medication during the attack. This disclosure shed new light on Redden's actions, raising questions about mental health and its impact on the criminal justice system.

A Grand Jury Indictment

As the investigation unraveled, a grand jury indicted Redden on nine charges, including attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older, battery on a protected person, and extortion by threat. The gravity of these charges underscored the severity of the attack and the potential consequences Redden now faces.

In addition to the assault on Judge Holthus, Redden was also accused of attacking a Las Vegas police officer. This further escalated the charges against him, painting a picture of a man in the throes of a violent episode.

A Plea for Leniency Ironically, before the attack, Redden had asked Judge Holthus for leniency, describing himself as a person who "never stops doing the right thing." This statement now serves as a haunting reminder of the complexities of human behavior and the challenges faced by the judicial system in assessing and addressing criminal actions. As Redden's initial arraignment for the charges looms on February 29, 2024, the outcome of this case could set a precedent, sparking discussions about mental health, leniency, and the delicate balance between justice and compassion.