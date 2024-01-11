AT&T Store Employee Arrested for Unauthorized Use of Customer's Debit Card

In an alarming incident of financial fraud, a 31-year-old woman, Jessica Berntgen, was apprehended for misusing a customer's debit card in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Berntgen, an employee at the local AT&T store, was revealed to have made unauthorized transactions using the stolen card, including clearing off a citation in Grant County.

Financial Fraud at AT&T Store

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office disclosed that they were alerted to the case on January 5. An investigation was initiated, leading them straight to Berntgen, who hails from Bagley. The AT&T store figured as the backdrop of this financial misconduct, with Berntgen exploiting her position to gain unauthorized access to a customer's debit card.

Unauthorized Transactions

Berntgen was found to have made several unauthorized purchases and payments using the stolen card. Most notably, she had even paid off a citation in Grant County, an act that raised eyebrows and contributed to her eventual arrest.

Charged and Detained

Following the investigation, Berntgen was charged with Financial Transaction Card Crimes and is currently held at the Crawford County Jail. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the Grant County Clerk of Courts and AT&T, bringing to light the gross misuse of a customer's trust and violation of privacy.