ATM Thefts Plague Connecticut Stores, Owners on High Alert

In a series of incidents that have left store owners in Connecticut shaken, thieves have targeted Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), attempting to steal them straight off their foundations. In cases that span across Manchester, Vernon, Wallingford, and Milford, the culprits have employed the brazen method of tying ropes to vehicles and yanking the machines out. However, their efforts have met with varying levels of success.

Galaxy Fuel, Milford: A Successful Heist

Galaxy Fuel in Milford fell victim to one of the successful attempts. The thieves broke into the store and managed to drag the ATM out using an SUV. The owner of the store, Mesud Bayram, expressed relief that the incident did not occur during business hours, thereby avoiding any potential harm to his customers or employees. Despite the monetary loss, Bayram is now faced with the additional challenges of coordinating repairs and liaising with multiple companies to restore normalcy.

Manchester and Vernon: Failed Attempts

In Manchester, a different group attempted a similar heist but failed to secure the machine. The owner of the targeted location, Prasad Maganti, noted that the culprits tried twice before abandoning their efforts. A subsequent attempt was also made at a Valero in Vernon, but this too was unsuccessful. Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police Department suggested a possible link between the Manchester and Vernon incidents, observing similarities in the vehicle used and the method of operation.

Security Measures and Future Concerns

Marra warned that ATM theft is a high-risk venture as machines are often tracked and secured to the ground, making them difficult to steal. Bayram, who experienced a similar theft two years prior, plans to install a gate in front of his store to prevent future incidents. His primary concern, however, is not the material loss but the potential for injury. He emphasized that while property can be replaced, lives cannot.