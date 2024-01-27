ATM Theft Spree: Two Suspects Apprehended in Major Breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in a certain county has secured the arrest of Hakeem Dantae Webb, 32, and Johnny Martell, 30, for their alleged involvement in a series of ATM thefts and damages. The recent crime wave has marked a new high in terms of its scale, surpassing previous incidents.

Theft and Destruction

The authorities reported five ATMs stolen from different businesses and two more tampered with, leading to either cash theft or serious machine damage. The suspects, donned in dark clothing, gloves, and face coverings, would force entry into businesses, proceeding to either remove or destroy the ATMs. In one instance, they attempted to pry open an ATM using a crowbar, albeit without success. In other instances, their heists led to the theft of ATMs containing thousands of dollars.

The Charges and Bond

Webb and Martell, both hailing from Marion Oaks, were presented before County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes. Webb, facing 13 charges including burglary and grand theft, was denied bond. Martell, on the other hand, was released on an $80,000 bond and faces numerous charges, including burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence. It is worth noting that both suspects had no prior local criminal records.

Unveiling the Perpetrators

The operation that led to this important arrest was conducted by detectives from the Belleview and Ocala Police Departments, along with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The breakthrough in the case came from a license plate number obtained by Officer Tony Eaglen. This led to the arrest of Martell during a burglary attempt. Webb, who initially managed to evade arrest, later turned himself in. Surveillance footage and cellphone data also played a crucial role in linking the suspects to the crimes.