en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

ATM Heist Shakes South Loop, Chicago: A Tale of Audacity and Crime

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
ATM Heist Shakes South Loop, Chicago: A Tale of Audacity and Crime

In the early hours of a Thursday morning, the South Loop area of Chicago was rattled by an audacious heist. An ATM heist, to be precise. At approximately 6:20 a.m., a group of thieves used a Jeep to crash into a currency exchange storefront on West Roosevelt Road. But this wasn’t just a hit and run. After crashing through the front windows, the suspects proceeded to extract an ATM, load it into another SUV, and promptly fled the scene.

Caught on Camera

As the city was still rubbing the sleep from its eyes, the daring robbery was caught on surveillance footage by ABC 7 Chicago. The video documents three individuals removing the ATM from the Western Union location at 558 W. Roosevelt Road and placing it into the back of an SUV. The Jeep used in the initial crash was left idling on the sidewalk, amidst a scatter of broken glass, a stark reminder of the audacious crime.

A Twist in the Tale

In a twist that could only be described as cinematic, the incident coincided with preparations by film crews for an episode of the television series “Chicago Fire.” In a city known for its cinematic backdrop, the crime scene added an unexpected layer of drama to the morning’s proceedings. As of the time of the report, no arrests had been made in connection to the robbery. Chicago police detectives were on their toes, conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Chicago Under Siege

As the city braces for the impact of this audacious crime, questions are being raised about the audacity of thieves in the city. With no arrests made and no injuries reported, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the emboldened criminal element within the city. The South Loop area now joins the long list of neighborhoods grappling with the escalating menace of such audacious crimes.

0
Crime United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Kovrig Advocates for Leniency in RCMP Official's Sentencing
In a remarkable display of empathy and professional solidarity, former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who himself endured years of detainment in China, has advocated for a lenient sentence for Cameron Jay Ortis, the convicted former RCMP intelligence official. Ortis has been found guilty of breaching Canada’s secrets law, an offense of significant national security implications.
Kovrig Advocates for Leniency in RCMP Official's Sentencing
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
13 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Edinburgh Mother Discovers Drug Needles in Local Park During Hide-and-Seek Game
16 mins ago
Edinburgh Mother Discovers Drug Needles in Local Park During Hide-and-Seek Game
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
7 mins ago
SOG Arrests Key Suspect in Junior Accountant Paper Leak Case
Esther Musila Exposes Attempted Extortion Over False Infidelity Claims
9 mins ago
Esther Musila Exposes Attempted Extortion Over False Infidelity Claims
Mysterious Murder in Afghanistan: Unraveling a Tale of Past Taliban Connections
13 mins ago
Mysterious Murder in Afghanistan: Unraveling a Tale of Past Taliban Connections
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
2 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
5 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
5 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
5 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
6 mins
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
10 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
11 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
11 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app