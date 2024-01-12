ATM Fraudster Idris Musa Sentenced to Ten Years in Landmark Ruling

In a landmark ruling, Idris Musa, a notorious figure in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud, was given a ten-year sentence by Justice A.A Bello of the High court in Kaduna State on January 9, 2024. The conviction follows Musa’s guilty plea to a charge of cheating that dates back to an incident in July 2022. Luring his victims under the false pretense of assisting them with ATM withdrawals, Musa executed a deceptive scheme involving the swapping of ATM cards.

The offense committed by Musa was in direct contravention of Section 306(a) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. This law, designed to protect innocent citizens from fraudulent activities, is enforceable under Section 307 of the same statute. Leading the prosecution was M.U Gadaka, who, upon Musa’s guilty admission, urged the court to proceed with conviction.

The Verdict and its Implications

Justice Bello, in his ruling, ordered a ten-year imprisonment term for Musa. An alternative option, however, was a fine of N200,000. This ruling serves as a stern warning to individuals involved in similar fraudulent activities, underlining the uncompromising stance of the justice system in dealing with such cases.

Musa’s eventual arrest and conviction were the result of his possession of 48 ATM cards from a variety of banks. These cards were acquired through a well-orchestrated scam where Musa pretended to aid victims in operating ATM machines. The revelation of this fraudulent operation has exposed the manipulative tactics employed by such criminals, reinforcing the need for increased vigilance among ATM users.