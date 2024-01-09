Atlantic City Police Union Raises Alarm over Surging Homicides, Calls for Increased Law Enforcement

In the wake of a disturbing surge in the homicide rate in Atlantic City at the beginning of 2024, the city’s Police Union, PBA Local 24, is sounding an alarm for increased law enforcement. The city experienced an unsettling number of four homicides within the first week of the new year, a figure that shockingly eclipses the total of seven recorded throughout the entirety of 2023.

Urgent Appeal for Reinforcements

PBA Local 24 President Jules Schwenger has been vocal in expressing the need for an immediate and substantial increase in law enforcement officers. The Union is urgently calling for the city to expedite the process of filling ten open positions, which have been left vacant due to retirements and departures.

In addition to this, the Union is also urging the city to finalize match funding for a federal COPS grant. This grant is expected to facilitate the addition of 30 new officers to the existing force. Part of the proposal includes stationing officers in city schools, a move that is yet to receive approval from the school district.

A Spate of Violence

The call for increased law enforcement comes in response to a recent spate of violence that has shaken the city. The new year began with the grim news of two separate stabbings that resulted in the deaths of two men. This was closely followed by the shooting of a 14-year-old boy who later succumbed to his injuries, and the killing of a 37-year-old man.

The Mayor and police Chief are slated to address the escalating violence in a news conference. Concurrently, the police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office have launched investigations into the incidents. The public has been urged to aid in the process by providing any information they might possess regarding these incidents.

Union Criticizes Response Time

The Union has been critical of the city’s approach to dealing with the surge in violence. A recent letter from the Union took aim at the response time of the anti-violence team during a recent homicide. The letter urges Mayor Marty Small to assign appropriate focus and resources to combat the escalating lawlessness in Atlantic City.