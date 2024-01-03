en English
Crime

Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault

On the morning of December 31, a hostage situation and assault unfolded on North Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City, culminating in the arrest of 39-year-old man Justin Williams. He is now facing a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats, and more.

Hostage Situation and Assault

Officers responded after receiving reports of two women being held captive and assaulted by Williams, who was known to them. One of the victims had managed to escape by the time police arrived. The other remained hostage until Williams eventually surrendered to the law enforcement authorities. The women had been threatened with a large knife, assaulted, and robbed, according to the charges brought against Williams.

Victims and Perpetrator

The woman who escaped was subsequently hospitalized at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the ordeal. The other victim, however, declined medical treatment. The knife Williams allegedly used to threaten the victims was later discovered at the scene.

Charges and Detention

Williams’ rap sheet includes charges of robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and simple assault. He is currently detained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility as the investigation continues.

The Atlantic City Police Department is seeking any additional information about the incident. Individuals can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit directly or submit anonymous tips via text to tip411.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

