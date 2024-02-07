Atlanta Woman Sentenced for Role in $3.5 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud

In a significant blow to COVID-19 relief fraud, Atlanta resident Khadijah X. Chapman, 59, has been handed a near four-year prison sentence for her role in a multi-million dollar scam. Chapman, along with co-defendants Daniel C. Labrum and Eric J. O'Neil, was convicted of bank fraud, having fraudulently obtained $3.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This was executed by setting up fictitious businesses and submitting false information to Boise, Idaho-based financial institutions.

Advertisment

Exploitation of the CARES Act

The fraudulent activity took place throughout 2020 and 2021, a time when businesses were reeling under the onslaught of the pandemic. The trio exploited the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a lifeline meant for businesses buckling under the pressures of COVID-19. Instead of aiding those in genuine need, their deceit served to feed their own greed.

Tackling Pandemic-Related Fraud

Advertisment

The case forms part of the mission of the Attorney General's COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force. This task force, established in 2021, coordinates with various government agencies to combat fraud related to the pandemic. The task force's work is an ongoing testament to the ceaseless vigilance of the government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who investigated the fraudulent activities.

Penalties for Co-defendants

The other two individuals involved, Labrum and O'Neil, weren't left unpunished either. Both were sentenced to prison terms of approximately two years each. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been resolute in its commitment to prosecuting those who exploit federal relief programs, with these sentences serving as a stern reminder of the consequences of such acts.