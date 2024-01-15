en English
Crime

Atlanta on Edge: Man Shot Multiple Times in Drive-by Shooting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Atlanta on Edge: Man Shot Multiple Times in Drive-by Shooting

An unsettling wave of fear shrouds Atlanta’s Dupree Avenue Northeast following a brutal drive-by shooting on Saturday night. A 45-year-old man, returning home, became the unsuspecting target of this ruthless act. At approximately 11:47 p.m., the man was ambushed by unidentified assailants who, from the confines of a speeding vehicle, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets.

Immediate Aftermath and Victim’s Condition

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded promptly to the distress call, rushing to the scene. Despite being riddled with bullets, the victim, displaying remarkable resilience, was found alert and breathing. Emergency services swiftly transported him to a nearby hospital where his condition was declared stable.

The Investigation

The APD has since launched an exhaustive investigation, with the primary goal of apprehending the culprits behind this act of violence. The suspects managed to escape, leaving behind a chilling scene and a city grappling with questions. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing and the suspects at large.

Previous Incidents and Public Appeal

This incident follows an equally horrifying event that took place on January 13th, 2023, where a 19-year-old man fell victim to similar violence on Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW. The young man was confronted by two attackers who shot him in the leg before escaping. With two such incidents in quick succession, the city remains on edge. The APD urges anyone with information regarding either incident to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

