Crime

Atlanta Man Flees Shoplifting Scene, Abandons Son at Mall

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Atlanta Man Flees Shoplifting Scene, Abandons Son at Mall

On a late December evening in Atlanta, an incident unfolded at the Cumberland Mall that shocked shoppers and left an 11-year-old boy in distress. James Calvin Smith was caught shoplifting at a Macy’s store and in his hasty escape, he abandoned his son in their parked car.

The Crime

Smith, in an act of brazen theft, grabbed a bag and filled it with an assortment of clothing and perfume amounting to $852. As he tried to slip out undetected, a vigilant loss prevention officer confronted him. However, Smith forcefully pushed her aside, demonstrating a blatant disregard for her role and the law.

Escalation and Abandonment

His criminality escalated when he attacked the mall’s security director. In a desperate bid to flee, Smith bit the security director’s arm, leaving the officer injured and the onlooking shoppers horrified. With the mall’s security in hot pursuit, Smith made a shocking decision. He ran from the scene, leaving his 11-year-old son alone in a vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.

Aftermath and Legal Consequences

The boy was found by officers, scared and crying, a heartbreaking image that left shoppers at the Cumberland Mall deeply disturbed. Cobb County Police have since issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest. The charges include battery, theft by shoplifting, and most gravely, cruelty to children in the second degree. Following the incident, the boy was placed in the custody of a responsible adult, away from the father who had so callously abandoned him.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

