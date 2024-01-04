en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

ATF Announces $3,000 Reward for Information on Roseburg Gun Theft

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
ATF Announces $3,000 Reward for Information on Roseburg Gun Theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) disclosed a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the burglar(s) responsible for a firearms theft at a Bi-Mart in Roseburg, Oregon. The theft, which occurred on December 11, was documented on the store’s security cameras, revealing an individual exiting the store with the stolen firearms in hand.

Urgent Call for Information

Jonathan E. Blais, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Seattle Field Division, underscored the urgency of the situation. The safety of the community is at stake, and the quick recovery of the stolen guns is paramount. The burglar(s), still at large, pose a potential threat to the local community, and identifying them is a critical step in mitigating this risk.

ATF and NSSF Collaboration

In collaboration with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the ATF has made a public appeal for any information regarding the suspect(s). The ATF has gone a step further, providing a hotline, 1-888-ATF-TIPS, to facilitate the submission of tips while ensuring the confidentiality of the informants. This comes as part of an effort to encourage anyone with knowledge about the suspects involved in the robbery to step forward.

Link to Other Burglaries?

Interestingly, the ATF believes that the same vehicle may have been used in two other burglaries on the same morning in Roseburg, suggesting a possible connection between these incidents. This detail could provide a significant lead in the ongoing investigation, potentially narrowing down the search for the culprits. The ATF’s appeal for information is not merely about solving a single burglary but potentially a series of connected crimes that have rocked the Roseburg community.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
South Albany High School Coach Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges
South Albany High School’s football coach, David Younger, has been apprehended on charges of theft and criminal trespass. Younger, who has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest, is alleged to have committed theft on two separate occasions, according to court documents. Serious Charges Laid Against Younger The first incident, which took place between
South Albany High School Coach Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges
Eagle Lake Man Charged with First-Degree Assault in Father's Shooting
5 mins ago
Eagle Lake Man Charged with First-Degree Assault in Father's Shooting
Unsealing the Secrets: Document Release Set to Reveal New Details About Jeffrey Epstein's Activities and Associations
6 mins ago
Unsealing the Secrets: Document Release Set to Reveal New Details About Jeffrey Epstein's Activities and Associations
Webster Bank Agrees to $1.4 Million Settlement Over Cybersecurity Breach
5 mins ago
Webster Bank Agrees to $1.4 Million Settlement Over Cybersecurity Breach
10-Year Sentence for Fatal DUI Crash: A Balance of Punishment and Rehabilitation
5 mins ago
10-Year Sentence for Fatal DUI Crash: A Balance of Punishment and Rehabilitation
Turlock School Supervisor Arrested for Child Pornography Charges
5 mins ago
Turlock School Supervisor Arrested for Child Pornography Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
12 seconds
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
1 min
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
2 mins
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
2 mins
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
2 mins
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
2 mins
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
3 mins
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
3 mins
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
3 mins
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app