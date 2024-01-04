ATF Announces $3,000 Reward for Information on Roseburg Gun Theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) disclosed a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the burglar(s) responsible for a firearms theft at a Bi-Mart in Roseburg, Oregon. The theft, which occurred on December 11, was documented on the store’s security cameras, revealing an individual exiting the store with the stolen firearms in hand.

Urgent Call for Information

Jonathan E. Blais, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Seattle Field Division, underscored the urgency of the situation. The safety of the community is at stake, and the quick recovery of the stolen guns is paramount. The burglar(s), still at large, pose a potential threat to the local community, and identifying them is a critical step in mitigating this risk.

ATF and NSSF Collaboration

In collaboration with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the ATF has made a public appeal for any information regarding the suspect(s). The ATF has gone a step further, providing a hotline, 1-888-ATF-TIPS, to facilitate the submission of tips while ensuring the confidentiality of the informants. This comes as part of an effort to encourage anyone with knowledge about the suspects involved in the robbery to step forward.

Link to Other Burglaries?

Interestingly, the ATF believes that the same vehicle may have been used in two other burglaries on the same morning in Roseburg, suggesting a possible connection between these incidents. This detail could provide a significant lead in the ongoing investigation, potentially narrowing down the search for the culprits. The ATF’s appeal for information is not merely about solving a single burglary but potentially a series of connected crimes that have rocked the Roseburg community.