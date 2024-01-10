en English
Crime

ATE Farms Director Resigns Following Crooked House Pub Fire

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
ATE Farms Director Resigns Following Crooked House Pub Fire

In a surprising development, Carly Taylor, a director of ATE Farms Limited, has resigned from her position effective December 15. This follows the fire incident and subsequent demolition of the Crooked House pub, a historically significant landmark situated in Himley.

A Fire, an Investigation, and a Resignation

The pub, known for its distinctive sloping architecture—a result of mining subsidence—caught fire on August 5. The fire is currently under investigation by the Staffordshire Police as a potential act of arson. Adding to the local community’s shock and outrage, the pub was razed within 48 hours of the fire, leaving patrons and residents mourning the loss of a local treasure.

Ownership Changes and a Community’s Loss

The Crooked House pub had changed hands just nine days before the blaze, having been purchased by ATE Farms Limited from Marstons. Carly Taylor, who had been a part of ATE Farms’ board for eight years, was in her directorial role when the company acquired the pub. Following her departure, George Adam Taylor, a former director of Himley Environmental, is now the sole director of ATE Farms Limited.

Arrests, Bail, and an Ongoing Investigation

As part of the ongoing investigation into the fire, six individuals—five men and one woman—have been arrested on various suspicions of arson and conspiracy to commit arson. Two individuals from Leicestershire are also suspected of conspiracy to endanger life. All six are currently on conditional bail as the police continue their inquiry. The loss of the Crooked House, a landmark dating back to the 18th century, continues to affect the local community, as they await answers and justice.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

