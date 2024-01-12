Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion

Astrologer Nilambar Pani, 32, has been taken into custody by local law enforcement in Bhadrak district, Odisha, following allegations of sexual assault and extortion. The charges stem from a complaint lodged by an Information Technology engineer, who sought Pani’s astrological services to address a personal matter.

Alleged Deception and Abuse

The woman who accused Pani came into contact with him via Facebook, where he touted his ability to solve domestic issues. Pani allegedly promised to assist her in conceiving a child, exploiting her vulnerability and trust. The astrologer is accused of sexually assaulting the woman under the guise of religious rituals conducted in her home. The assault was not his only transgression, as he also allegedly attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from her.

Authorities Respond

In response to the woman’s complaint, the police acted swiftly, apprehending Pani from his residence. Tarun Kumar Das, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed the arrest and the details of the allegations against the astrologer. The police’s investigation has revealed that Pani may have duped multiple women, using social media platforms to lure potential victims.

Call for Victims to Come Forward

The Police Commissionerate has appealed to anyone who may have fallen prey to Pani’s alleged deceit to file a complaint at their local police station. The force is determined to bring any other potential offences to light, ensuring that justice is served not just for the IT engineer, but for all those who may have been harmed by Pani’s actions.