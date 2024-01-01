en English
Crime

Assaults on Prison Staff Surge Amid Overcrowding and Staffing Shortages

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Assaults on Prison Staff Surge Amid Overcrowding and Staffing Shortages

Unsettling data reveals that prison staff in England and Wales faced nearly 8,000 assaults in the year leading up to June 2023, equating to almost one assault every hour. This alarming statistic marks a 6% increase from the preceding year, with 748 of these incidents qualifying as severe assaults. The Liberal Democrats have spotlighted this issue, linking the escalation in assaults to overcrowding in prisons and a dearth of adequate staffing levels.

The Assault Crisis: A Closer Look

The statistics paint a stark picture, indicating a significant leap in the number of recorded assaults per 1,000 prisoners—doubling from 49 to 96 in recent years. Specific prisons such as HMP Wakefield and HMP New Hall have witnessed dramatic increases in staff assaults. A constellation of factors contributes to this escalating trend, including a burgeoning prison population, now hovering around 88,000, with forecasts suggesting it could surpass 100,000 in the forthcoming years.

(Read Also: Deadly Prison Riot in Villahermosa Highlights Security Issues in Mexican Prisons)

Underlying Causes of the Crisis

This growth in the prison population is partly attributable to lengthier sentences and a surge in remand numbers instigated by court delays. Simultaneously, staffing shortages have become glaringly evident, as illustrated when a prisoner managed to escape from HMP Wandsworth on a day when only 60% of posts were filled.

(Read Also: Fatal Stabbing Incident Unfolds in Auckland South Corrections Facility)

The Ministry of Justice Responds

In response to these mounting concerns, the Ministry of Justice points out that assaults on staff are down from pre-pandemic levels, thanks to efforts to bolster safety. These measures include the funneling of £100 million into security measures and doubling the maximum penalty for assaulting prison officers to two years’ imprisonment. Yet, this response seems insufficient when contrasted with the increasing frequency and severity of assaults on prison staff.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

