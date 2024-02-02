Assault on Deputy Minister Unravels Drug Dealing Operation in Harare

Harare, Zimbabwe - A parking dispute in Zimbabwe's capital turned into an alarming assault on Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, leading to the arrest of two suspects. Antony Mwedziwendira, 30, and Jaspa Cephas Kuziva, 25, now face charges well beyond aggravated assault, as authorities unearthed a cache of illegal drugs in their possession.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident occurred in the bustling Avenues area on January 30. The initial misunderstanding over parking escalated to an assault on the Deputy Minister Mnangagwa. The suspects, however, left behind more than just a trail of violence. Upon their arrest, police discovered a variety of drugs, including skunk dagga, sachets of dagga, Bronchleer, Pentra Sildenafil pills, Cobra Sidenafuil tablets, and various sex enhancers.

Cracking Down on Drug Trafficking

The arrests serve as a stern reminder of the ongoing drug-related issues in Zimbabwe. This bust is part of a larger, concerted effort by the Zimbabwean police to curb drug trafficking and abuse in the country. The seized substances highlight the breadth and severity of the illicit drug trade currently plaguing the nation.

Justice on the Horizon

Mwedziwendira and Kuziva are expected to appear in court soon, facing serious charges that could have far-reaching implications. This incident has not only unmasked their alleged drug dealing but also exposed their potential involvement in other illegal activities. The assault on a government official has added a layer of gravity to their case, ensuring that their acts will not go unnoticed or unpunished.