Assault on Christian Priest in Jerusalem's Old City Sparks Outrage

On a quiet Saturday evening, the ancient streets of Jerusalem's Old City echoed with an unsettling incident. Near the historic Zion Gate, Father Nikodemus Schnabel, a Christian priest, found himself on the receiving end of a series of verbal and physical assaults by two ultra-Orthodox Jewish young men. This shocking episode was partially documented on video by Natalie Amiri, a correspondent for the German TV network ARD, who was conducting an interview with Father Schnabel at the time.

Unprovoked Assaults on Open Streets

The first assault involved a man spitting at Father Schnabel. Although this act was not filmed, the sound, disconcerting and audibly clear, told the tale. As they continued their journey through the Armenian Quarter, the same individuals approached and spat at Father Schnabel once again, peppering their actions with insults. The attack escalated when one of the men kicked the priest.

Throughout the ordeal, Father Schnabel attempted to photograph his assailants, with the intention of reporting them to the authorities. In response, one of the men tried to obstruct the camera, while another barraged Schnabel with profanities and threats. Eventually, an armed Israeli man intervened, creating a barrier between the young men and Father Schnabel, bringing a temporary end to the hostilities.

Aftermath: Arrests and Repercussions

Following the incident, the police arrested the men and placed them under house arrest, pending an investigation. The Jerusalem police confirmed receiving a report about the youths who had insulted and spat at a religious man before fleeing the scene.

This is not an isolated event. Christians in the Old City have faced similar harassment before. In October alone, five arrests were made for spitting at individuals or churches. The Latin Patriarchy of Jerusalem has condemned the assault on Father Schnabel. Expressing his displeasure, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the act as 'ugly'.

A Call for Change

The incident has sparked a condemnation from the German Ambassador to Tel Aviv, who called for an end to insults against Christian clergy in the region. The assault on Chief Priest Nikodemus Schnabel is a stark reminder of the intolerance faced by Christians and clergy in East Jerusalem. As the Israeli police continue their investigation, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for justice and a change in attitudes.