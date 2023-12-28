en English
Crime

Assault in Newry Leaves Young Man Seriously Injured amidst Rising Crime in Mid Ulster

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:04 am EST


In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, a man in his 20s experienced a violent assault in Newry, leaving him with severe injuries. The altercation took place on Trevor Hill, where the victim was brutally struck on the head. The crime was reported to the police shortly before 00:25 GMT.

Witness Appeal and Investigation

In the aftermath of the assault, three individuals were spotted vacating the vicinity of Firmount Crescent. Law enforcement believes that several people witnessed the incident and is appealing to anyone with information to step forward and aid their investigation.

Surge in Crime in Mid Ulster

In an unrelated string of events, police have documented numerous keyless car break-ins throughout mid Ulster in the month of December. These incidents involve thefts of valuable vehicle parts and Christmas presents, casting a shadow over the festive season.

Tragic Loss and Historical Insights

In yet another distressing event, a man known as Alan Doherty tragically lost his life at the scene of an incident on Bridge Road. In a different vein, the release of Irish state papers has offered a deeper understanding of the history of the Good Friday Agreement and the Patten Report. These documents shed light on significant historical events and their implications.






Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

