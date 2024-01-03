en English
Crime

Assault at Aspen’s Buck Bar: Man Arrested After Striking Another with Beer Mug

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Assault at Aspen’s Buck Bar: Man Arrested After Striking Another with Beer Mug

On a typical Monday evening at Aspen’s Buck Bar, the ambiance took a sudden turn towards the violent, resulting in a man being arrested on charges of second-degree assault, a class four felony. The incident unfolded as a man, subsequently identified as the assailant, struck another man with a beer mug, resulting in severe lacerations and heavy bleeding to the victim’s face.

A Night That Took a Dark Turn

According to police reports, upon their arrival at the scene around 6:51 p.m., they found the suspect outside the bar, face down on the ground. His hand was bloody from a cut, presumably sustained during the assault. Witnesses and the bar manager identified him as the perpetrator of the violent act that had disrupted the otherwise peaceful evening.

Inside the Bar: Chaos and Blood

The injured man was found inside the bar, amidst broken glass, being attended to by family members. They reported that prior to the attack, the suspect had been causing trouble and issuing threats to others within the establishment. In the heat of the moment, and following a verbal threat, the suspect struck the victim with the beer mug, shattering it upon impact and causing the injuries.

The Aftermath

The victim was promptly transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The suspect, in contrast, was taken to Pitkin County Jail after refusing medical care for his own injuries. Adding to the case against him, he made incriminating statements to the police, which are likely to weigh heavily in the subsequent legal proceedings.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

