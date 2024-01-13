Assam Rifles Seize Narcotics and Smuggled Goods Worth Rs 5.62 Crore in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, has made significant strides in the fight against drug trafficking and smuggling in Mizoram’s Champhai district. In two separate operations, officers intercepted illegal narcotics and contraband goods worth a whopping Rs 5.62 crore.

Interception at Zokhawthar Village

The first operation was initiated based on a tip-off in Zokhawthar village, located on the sensitive Mizoram-Myanmar border. The paramilitary force’s personnel confiscated 628 grams of heroin from a female peddler, with an estimated street value of Rs 4.39 crore. This significant seizure spotlights the rampant drug trafficking problem along the border regions, where illegal activities are rife.

Smuggled Cigarettes from Myanmar

A subsequent operation in Champhai resulted in the recovery of 95 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes, believed to be from Myanmar. The value of this contraband was estimated at Rs 1.23 crore. The illicit trade of such goods fuels a thriving black market, threatening the economy and contributing to social instability.

Handover to the Authorities

Following the successful operations, the seized items and the apprehended individual were handed over to the authorities for further legal action. This underscores the commitment of the Assam Rifles to uphold law and order, and their relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking and smuggling activities in the region.

The operations conducted by the Assam Rifles are a part of a larger crackdown on the narcotics trade and smuggling activities in the region. With these seizures, they continue to showcase their crucial role in maintaining security and stability along India’s borders.