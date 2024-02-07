Assam Rifles Intercept Major Cache of Explosives in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, intercepted a significant cache of explosives, detonators, and detonating cord on Tuesday night in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The seizure was made following credible intelligence reports, which led the troops to establish a mobile vehicle checkpoint on the Sangau Pankhua road.

Unearthing a Massive Cache

On intercepting a Bolero vehicle, the security forces discovered 150 kilograms of explosives, 1,800 detonators, and over 3 kilometers of cordtex. The Bolero was occupied by two individuals, a man and woman identified as Siama Thanga, 50, and Amengi, 40, both residents of the Lawngtlai district.

Arrests and Potential Implications

The suspects were arrested on site, and the seized items were turned over to the local police for further investigation. They have been booked under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, raising concerns about the intended use of these materials.

Intended for Cross-Border Operations?

The massive quantity of explosives and related items is suspected to have been destined for rebel forces battling the military in neighboring Myanmar. This discovery underscores the vigilant efforts of our security forces in preempting potential threats and maintaining peace and security in the region. In the larger context, it also sheds light on the volatile cross-border dynamics resulting from the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

The successful operation by the Assam Rifles not only averted a potential disaster but also highlighted the importance of intelligence-led security operations in maintaining peace and stability in the region.