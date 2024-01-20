Assam Father Identifies Missing Son in Militant Camp Video, Appeals for Return

In an emotional turn of events, Ucchakamal Bora, a retired teacher hailing from No. 2 Charaibahi village in Khowang, Assam, saw a familiar face in a video of Magh Bihu celebrations broadcast on television and social media. It was the visage of his son, Abhilesh Bora. The young man had been missing since 2022, leaving behind an empty space that echoed with the cries of his wife and infant son. The sight of Abhilesh dancing with members of the United Liberation Front of Assam Independence (ULFA(I)) in Myanmar confirmed the father's worst fears: his son had joined the militant group.

Recognition Amid Revelry

As the vibrant festivities unfurled on the screen, Ucchakamal Bora was struck by a haunting familiarity — the voice, the dance, the man. It was his son, Abhilesh, alive, yet far from home. The video, a documentation of Magh Bihu celebrations at a ULFA(I) camp, had been circulating on television and social media. The father, recognizing his son amidst the festivities, was left with a bitter sweetness — a relief of knowing his son was alive, tainted with the anguish of his son's chosen path.

Disbelief Turns to Desperation

Until that moment, Ucchakamal Bora had dismissed rumors of Abhilesh's association with ULFA(I). He held steadfast to the belief that his son, a father himself, would not abandon his family. The video shattered that belief, revealing a harsh reality. The retired teacher took immediate action, informing the police about his son's whereabouts and pleading with them to bring his son back home.

A Plea for Peace

But his appeals were not confined to the police. Ucchakamal Bora publicly called for his son's return, emphasizing the absence felt by Abhilesh's wife and child. He reached out to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua, urging him to foster a peaceful resolution and persuade his son, along with other militants, to relinquish the path of militancy. A plea from a father to a father, reflecting the shared understanding of the agony of losing a son.