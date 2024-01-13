‘Asia’s Best Hacker’ Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges

Edgar Silvano Jr., a man known for his exceptional cyber abilities and often referred to as ‘Asia’s best hacker’, has been taken into custody in Las Piñas, Philippines. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended Silvano under a search warrant provided by a local court. Silvano is suspected of targeting foreigners in his illicit online activities.

The Arrest

The police operation resulted in the seizure of various electronic devices, financial documents, and a 9mm pistol from his residence. These items are believed to be instrumental in Silvano’s alleged cybercrimes. The financial documents contained personal and bank account information, presumably of the victims of his cyber activities.

Charges Laid

Silvano is confronted with charges for violating the Access Device Regulations Act, also known as Republic Act 8484. This law penalizes the production, use, and trafficking of counterfeit access devices with malicious intent. In addition to this, Silvano faces charges under RA 10591 for illegal firearms possession.

A History Of Cybercrime,

Evidence suggests that this is not Silvano’s first encounter with the law. His history is tainted with prior incidents of cybercrimes, raising questions about the effectiveness of cyber law enforcement and the need for stringent cybersecurity measures. Marie Joy Espano, an alleged accomplice of Silvano, was also arrested on charges of obstruction of justice.

Next Steps

The NCRPO has announced that all recovered electronic devices will undergo data extraction and forensic examination. This will help in establishing the full extent of Silvano’s cyber activities and possibly reveal the identities of more victims. The investigation will also shed light on Espano’s involvement in the cybercrimes.