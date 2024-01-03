en English
Crime

Ashraf Ali ‘Shifu’ Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Ashraf Ali ‘Shifu’ Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

Ashraf Ali, notoriously known as ‘Shifu’, has been detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) due to his persistent involvement in criminal activities. This detention was sanctioned by the district magistrate in response to a series of offenses Ali was implicated in, including bovine smuggling, theft, and bootlegging, which have severely disturbed public peace and tranquility.

Upholding Law and Order

The arrest of Ashraf Ali is a manifestation of the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order. Ali’s notorious activities have been a constant source of public disturbance, necessitating his detention under the PSA. The PSA is a powerful law that permits preventive detention of individuals deemed to pose a threat to the security of the state, or the preservation of public order.

Behind the Detention

The dossier leading to Ali’s detention was meticulously prepared by the Senior Superintendent of Police for Udhampur, Joginder Singh. Singh’s report highlighted Ali’s ongoing involvement in criminal activities, which ultimately convinced the district magistrate to issue the detention order. This move underlines the district administration’s relentless pursuit of peace and justice.

Implications of the Detention

The detention of Ali under the PSA sends a strong message to the perpetrators of crime, demonstrating the state’s unyielding stance against activities that disrupt public peace. It symbolizes the unwavering determination of the administration to uphold the law and ensure the safety of its citizens. The case of Ali serves as a stern warning to those who dare to tread the path of lawlessness, thereby reinforcing the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir.

Crime India Security
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

