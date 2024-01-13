Ashling Murphy Remembered: A Community’s Resilience in the Face of Tragedy

Two years removed from the heartrending murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, echoes of her memory reverberated along the Grand Canal in Cappincur, as hundreds of individuals gathered to partake in a commemorative walk. This somber procession was a testament to the enduring imprint Ashling left on her community, and a testament to the collective resilience in the face of tragedy.

Remembering Ashling

In the shadow of Ashling’s memorial shrine on the canal bank, her father, Ray Murphy, voiced his ongoing anguish. Each day, he and his family grapple with the void left by Ashling’s absence, their grief a stark reminder of the senseless violence that stole her from them. Yet, amidst the sorrow, gratitude emerged, as Ray acknowledged the invaluable support of the public in remembering his daughter.

This gathering served as an outlet for both remembrance and tribute, punctuated by prayers led by Ray, musical tributes from Ashling’s friends and colleagues, and a group rendition of the song ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’. Ashling was not merely remembered, but celebrated for her contributions to her community, particularly in the sphere of traditional music and education.

A Community United in Remembrance

The memorial events spanned several days, encapsulating a special Mass at St Colmcille’s Church and a second anniversary Mass at the family’s parish church in Mountbolus. Here, Fr Michael Meade echoed the never-ending tragedy that the Murphy family endures. However, he also underscored the strength of community support, a beacon of hope in the midst of despair.

Ashling Murphy was a mere 23 years old when her life was brutally cut short on January 12, 2022. Her murderer, Jozef Puska, originally from Slovakia and residing in Mucklagh with his family, was convicted of Ashling’s murder in November and received a life sentence. As the community remembered Ashling, they also confronted the harsh reality of her absence, a testament to their resilience and their commitment to keeping Ashling’s memory alive.

Commemorating Ashling’s Legacy

As the sunlight faded on the Grand Canal, and the echoes of ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’ dissipated, the spirit of Ashling Murphy remained. Her legacy, etched into the hearts of her community, endures. The hundreds of individuals who traced Ashling’s final steps on the second anniversary of her murder stand as a testament to this. Their tribute is a reflection of the pain, the resilience, and the undying memory of Ashling Murphy.