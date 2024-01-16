Asheville Police Hunt for Armed Suspect Following Vehicular Altercation and Gunfire

In the quiet, pre-dawn hours of Monday, the streets of Asheville, North Carolina, were abruptly awakened by the harsh sounds of a vehicular collision and gunfire. The Asheville Police Department has identified Tony Dale Roberts, a 38-year-old local man, as the suspect in this unsettling incident that took place around 4 a.m. at the intersection of State and Hanover Street.

A Confrontation Turns Violent

The events leading up to the incident began with a verbal altercation between Roberts and another man. The verbal dispute rapidly escalated when Roberts reportedly rammed his vehicle into the other man's car. The situation took a turn for the worse as Roberts discharged his firearm, transforming the scene into a chaotic mix of screeching tires and echoing gunshots.

A City on Alert

Upon arriving at the scene, the police were met with a car chase in progress. Roberts, however, managed to elude capture, fleeing from the area shortly after the authorities arrived. In the aftermath of the incident, officers discovered three shell casings, a testament to the morning's events. To the relief of all involved, no injuries were reported, and the targeted vehicle was not hit by any of the discharged bullets.

Following the incident, an intensive search for Roberts began. He is described as a 5'11" man with brown hair and blue eyes, easily identifiable by a distinctive tattoo of the Pillsbury Dough Boy on his right forearm and a scar on his right neck. Roberts' unoccupied vehicle was later found by the authorities.