Asheville Christmas Eve Shooting: Three Charged, One at Large

In the quiet city of Asheville, North Carolina, a tranquility-shattering incident unfolded on the eve of Christmas. The Asheville Police Department has now charged three suspects in relation to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Najeah Prest Porter. Among those implicated is a minor, who has been apprehended and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Details Emerge About Suspects

Further investigation led to the identification of two other men, Clarence Jamar Shivers and Quiante Desean Brown. Shivers and Brown are both charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder. The arrest of Shivers has already been made by the diligent Henderson County deputies, while Brown remains at large, adding a layer of urgency to the ongoing investigation.

Manhunt for Quiante Desean Brown

The Asheville Police Department has issued a public plea for assistance in locating Brown, who is considered armed and dangerous. Alongside the call for public support, they have released a detailed description of Brown, including his distinctive tattoos, in hopes of facilitating his swift capture. However, they have warned the public against attempting to approach Brown due to the potential risk he poses.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into the Christmas Eve shooting remains active as officials continue their search for Brown and work towards unravelling the details of the crime. Further information about the case and the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting of Porter, who was tragically found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper back at a local gas station, has yet to be released.