Crime

Asheville Christmas Eve Shooting: Three Charged, One at Large

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Asheville Christmas Eve Shooting: Three Charged, One at Large

In the quiet city of Asheville, North Carolina, a tranquility-shattering incident unfolded on the eve of Christmas. The Asheville Police Department has now charged three suspects in relation to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Najeah Prest Porter. Among those implicated is a minor, who has been apprehended and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Details Emerge About Suspects

Further investigation led to the identification of two other men, Clarence Jamar Shivers and Quiante Desean Brown. Shivers and Brown are both charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder. The arrest of Shivers has already been made by the diligent Henderson County deputies, while Brown remains at large, adding a layer of urgency to the ongoing investigation.

Manhunt for Quiante Desean Brown

The Asheville Police Department has issued a public plea for assistance in locating Brown, who is considered armed and dangerous. Alongside the call for public support, they have released a detailed description of Brown, including his distinctive tattoos, in hopes of facilitating his swift capture. However, they have warned the public against attempting to approach Brown due to the potential risk he poses.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into the Christmas Eve shooting remains active as officials continue their search for Brown and work towards unravelling the details of the crime. Further information about the case and the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting of Porter, who was tragically found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper back at a local gas station, has yet to be released.

Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

