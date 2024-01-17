Asheboro Woman Faces Multiple Felonies in Vehicle Theft Investigation Charges

In a small town of Asheboro, Randolph County, the quiet was interrupted when the Sheriff's Office was alerted to a vehicle theft on BB Trail, on September 14, 2022. The incident set in motion an extensive investigation led by the Criminal Interdiction Team. The spotlight fell on Brittany Varner, a 27-year-old local, who emerged as the prime suspect.

Varner Charged with Felony Larceny and Possession

Upon the completion of their investigation, the Criminal Interdiction Team found sufficient evidence to press charges against Varner. She was slapped with two serious charges - felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. These charges led to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

Apprehension and Arrest

Several months passed before the law finally caught up with Varner. On January 6, 2024, she was apprehended and taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center. The outstanding warrant was served, and she was held on a $2,000 secured bond. But that was not the end of her legal woes.

Additional Charges and Court Appearance

Varner had additional orders for arrest stemming from her failure to appear in court. This resulted in a separate secured bond, this time to the tune of $160,000. Her first court appearance was scheduled for January 8, 2024, in the Randolph County District Court. However, the charges against Varner were not limited to Randolph County. She was also facing charges in Montgomery County, where an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny had been issued, accompanied by a $1,000 secured bond.

In the end, Brittany Varner's story serves as a reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies, even in the face of time and obstacles.