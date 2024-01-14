Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai District Tense Following Violent Clash

Communal tensions flared in the typically serene district of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. A night of violence broke out at the bustling Namsai Bazaar on Saturday, marking the eruption of a personal dispute into a communal clash, leaving its mark on multiple individuals. The altercation, originally a private quarrel, snowballed into a larger conflict between the Khamti and Adivasi communities, two groups intertwined in the region’s complex social fabric.

Conflict’s Fallout

The skirmish resulted in eight reported injuries. The injured, bearing the physical wounds of the night’s events, were split between local and neighbouring healthcare facilities. Some received treatment at the district hospital in Namsai, while more critical cases were referred to Dibrugarh in Assam, a testament to the conflict’s severity. The violence, while not extending into Sunday, left lingering effects that extended beyond the immediate participants.

Aftershocks of the Clash

In the aftermath of the violence, the Adivasi community members, perhaps in an attempt to voice their displeasure and demand justice, blockaded a major highway. Their demonstration was short-lived, with authorities stepping in to clear the blockade. The local administration, eager to prevent further escalation, enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, restricting the freedoms of assembly and movement. These orders barred gatherings of more than four people and the carrying of lethal weapons, imposing an uneasy calm on the district.

Preventive Measures Beyond Namsai

Outside of Namsai, the ripple effects of the clash were felt in neighbouring Tinsukia district in Assam. The local administration took preventive measures to ensure the conflict did not affect more individuals. They rerouted pilgrims traveling to the revered Hindu pilgrimage site, Parshuram Kund, advising them to avoid the affected area. The usual route through the Kakopathar-Dirak Gate in Namsai was deemed unsafe, steering pilgrims away until further notice. It was a clear indication of the volatile situation in the district following the clash, foreshadowing a possible further deterioration if not handled carefully.