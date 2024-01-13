Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner’s Funds

In a recent development, artisan Bukola Bolaji found himself in the limelight for an unexpected reason. He was arraigned in an Akure Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly misappropriating N300,000 that belonged to the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr. Abiodun Asabi. This episode transpired on December 15, 2023, under circumstances that have raised more questions than answers.

The Alleged Misappropriation

Bolaji was reportedly entrusted with the responsibility of constructing 12 casement aluminum windows for Commissioner Asabi. However, the service he was paid for was not rendered, leading to his arraignment. The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Simon Wada, presented this case, citing that Bolaji’s actions violated Section 418 and were punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code of Ondo State.

A Plea of Not Guilty

Despite the prosecution’s strong allegations, Bolaji pleaded not guilty. His legal counsel, Mrs. R.O. Omosile, stood firm in support of her client. She advocated for bail on liberal terms, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, a cornerstone of legal justice.

Granting of Bail

After deliberations, Magistrate Mr. Damilola Sekoni granted bail to the defendant. The bail amount was set at N100,000, with the requirement of two sureties in a similar amount. This decision seems to have taken into account the legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a fundamental right in the Nigerian legal system.

The case, which has captured the attention of the local community, is adjourned till March 15 for hearing. It serves as a reminder of the intricate dance between law and justice, and the importance of due process in ensuring a fair outcome for all parties involved.