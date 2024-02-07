Arsonist On The Loose: Multiple Vehicle Fires Spark Outrage in Liverpool

In a series of targeted attacks, multiple vehicles were set ablaze outside a residence in Bootle, Liverpool. The incidents, which took place over two nights, have put the Merseyside community on edge and initiated a rigorous search for the arsonist responsible for the fires.

Fires Spark Fear

The first incident occurred on Southport Road last Saturday around 7:30 pm, when two cars were set on fire. Firefighters from the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were quickly on the scene, managing to extinguish the flames without any reported injuries. A similar attack unfolded the following night at 10:30 pm, with a van and a car being targeted. Once again, fire services were required to intervene.

Community Reactions

The events have triggered a wave of concern among local residents, who have expressed their disgust over the incidents. Neighbours emphasize that such acts are completely out of character for the Bootle area, known for its tight-knit community and low crime rate.

The Hunt for the Arsonist

The suspect, described by Merseyside Police as a white male approximately 5ft 11in tall with a slim build, was seen wearing a blue or black bubble coat with the hood up and dark trousers during the second incident. Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh, leading the investigation, has stated that the attacks appear to be targeted. An appeal for public assistance has been issued, urging anyone with information, CCTV footage, or dashcam videos to come forward. The police are also reviewing footage and interviewing witnesses in the area as part of their ongoing investigation. Residents with information can contact Merseyside Police via direct message on X (formerly Twitter) or anonymously through Crimestoppers UK.

These incidents follow a series of significant fires in Liverpool in recent months. These include a large blaze that affected a four-story building last month and a fire in Bromborough, Wirral, where a car explosion led to a residential fire in September. As the search for the arsonist intensifies, the community of Bootle remains hopeful that the person responsible will be swiftly brought to justice.