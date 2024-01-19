Arson Investigation Underway Following Devastating Fire at Tyne Green Park

A devastating fire that incinerated tents at Tyne Green park in Hexham, Northumberland, is currently under investigation as a possible act of arson by Northumbria Police. The tents had been illegally pitched since the winter of 2022, without any formal permissions from Northumberland County Council.

Unauthorised Tenting and Local Authority Response

The homelessness teams were in constant engagement with the occupants of these tents, making efforts to address the situation. The site, however, had been deserted for several weeks prior to the tragic incident. Northumberland County Council reaffirmed their regulations regarding camping, stating that explicit approval is required to pitch tents on their sites, a consent that had not been procured in this specific case.

Fire Incident and Investigation

The early morning fire, responded to by both police and fire crews, caused significant damage, leaving very little in its wake. The authorities are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend the individuals responsible for this act of arson. The remaining abandoned tent, a testament to the site's recent past, is slated for removal by the council.

The police are actively soliciting the assistance of the public, urging anyone with potentially useful information to come forward, thereby aiding the ongoing investigation.