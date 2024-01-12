Arson Investigation Launched After Car Fire at Portland City Commissioner’s Residence

In a disturbing early morning incident, a car belonging to a family member of Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez was set ablaze just outside his residence in the Eastmoreland neighborhood. The Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) was alerted to the scene promptly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, where they found a white 2024 Honda Accord, unoccupied and parked on the street, engulfed in flames.

Swift Response, Total Loss

The firefighters wasted no time in extinguishing the fire, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area and preventing any human casualties. Despite their swift and effective response, the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire. The focus of the incident swiftly shifted from firefighting to crime investigation, as the circumstances of the fire pointed towards a clear case of arson.

Investigation Underway

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has since taken the reins of the investigation. However, despite the unsettling nature of the crime, no arrests have been made thus far. The PPB and PF&R Fire Investigation Unit have urged members of the community to step forward with any information regarding the incident. The case numbers for any potential leads are PPB case number PP24-9217 and PF&R case number RP24-4159.

Targeted Attack?

While it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions, the fact that the incident occurred at the residence of a city commissioner naturally raises concerns about the possibility of a targeted attack. Commissioner Gonzalez has not made any public comment about the incident yet. It’s worth noting that another Portland City Commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty, fell victim to a similar incident on Tuesday, with her car set on fire outside her home. That case too, is being investigated as arson.