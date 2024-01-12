en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Arson Investigation Launched After Car Fire at Portland City Commissioner’s Residence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
Arson Investigation Launched After Car Fire at Portland City Commissioner’s Residence

In a disturbing early morning incident, a car belonging to a family member of Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez was set ablaze just outside his residence in the Eastmoreland neighborhood. The Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) was alerted to the scene promptly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, where they found a white 2024 Honda Accord, unoccupied and parked on the street, engulfed in flames.

Swift Response, Total Loss

The firefighters wasted no time in extinguishing the fire, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area and preventing any human casualties. Despite their swift and effective response, the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire. The focus of the incident swiftly shifted from firefighting to crime investigation, as the circumstances of the fire pointed towards a clear case of arson.

Investigation Underway

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has since taken the reins of the investigation. However, despite the unsettling nature of the crime, no arrests have been made thus far. The PPB and PF&R Fire Investigation Unit have urged members of the community to step forward with any information regarding the incident. The case numbers for any potential leads are PPB case number PP24-9217 and PF&R case number RP24-4159.

Targeted Attack?

While it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions, the fact that the incident occurred at the residence of a city commissioner naturally raises concerns about the possibility of a targeted attack. Commissioner Gonzalez has not made any public comment about the incident yet. It’s worth noting that another Portland City Commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty, fell victim to a similar incident on Tuesday, with her car set on fire outside her home. That case too, is being investigated as arson.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Afternoon Shooting at Beech Grove Gas Station Triggers Manhunt
A peaceful Friday afternoon was pierced by gunfire at a Marathon gas station in Beech Grove, Indiana, shattering the tranquility and thrusting Beech Grove Police Department into an intensive investigation. The police were summoned to the gas station, nestled near the junction of Emerson Avenue and Elmwood Avenue, at precisely 1:45 p.m. The Aftermath of
Afternoon Shooting at Beech Grove Gas Station Triggers Manhunt
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
25 mins ago
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
27 mins ago
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Son's Quick Thinking Saves Mother's Life Amidst Christmas Day Storms
16 mins ago
Son's Quick Thinking Saves Mother's Life Amidst Christmas Day Storms
Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner's Death in Tragic Crash
20 mins ago
Disqualified Driver Steven Gaskell Jailed for Causing Partner's Death in Tragic Crash
Carjacking Chase Ends in Collision with Pedestrian in Torrance
24 mins ago
Carjacking Chase Ends in Collision with Pedestrian in Torrance
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
28 seconds
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
36 seconds
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
1 min
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
1 min
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
2 mins
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
2 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
3 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
5 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
5 mins
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app