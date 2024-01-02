en English
Crime

Arson Incident in Gloucester: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Arson Incident in Gloucester: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation

On the chilly evening of Friday, December 8, a quiet residential street in Gloucester was abruptly disrupted by an unsettling sight. Two parked cars, a Vauxhall and a BMW, were found engulfed in flames on Whiteway Road, Matson, around 10 PM. In what is currently being treated as a deliberate act of arson, Gloucestershire Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Witness Accounts and Suspect Description

According to reports, a shadowy figure was seen hastily fleeing the scene immediately after the fires started. The suspect is described as a tall man, presumably in his 20s, with dark hair. He was last seen clad in a grey tracksuit. The details about the suspect remain minimal, and the police are reliant on public help to identify the individual responsible for the arson.

A Plea for Public Assistance

As part of their investigation, the police have initiated house-to-house inquiries, are thoroughly reviewing available CCTV footage, and carrying out meticulous forensic examinations. The aim is to gather as much information as possible to identify and apprehend the person behind this unsettling incident. In a bid to gather further evidence, Gloucestershire Police have appealed to the public for any information that may expedite the ongoing investigations. They have encouraged witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the event to come forward and submit details through an online form, citing incident 439 of December 8.

Implications and Aftereffects

The incident has left the residents of Whiteway Road in a state of shock and concern. The deliberate setting ablaze of two cars in a peaceful neighborhood not only poses a threat to public safety but also raises questions about the security measures in place. As Gloucestershire Police delve deeper into the incident, residents and the broader public eagerly await answers, hoping that the person responsible will be quickly brought to justice.

