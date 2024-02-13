Arson Charges: SUNY Potsdam Student Accused of Starting Van Housen Hall Fire

A 24-year-old student at SUNY Potsdam, Phonta Johnson, has been charged with second- and fourth-degree arson in connection with a fire that occurred in Van Housen Hall over the weekend. The blaze, which originated in Room 304 on the third floor, led to the evacuation of 62 students and their pets on February 13, 2024.

A Sudden Blaze Disrupts Student Life

The fire at Van Housen Hall, a prominent dormitory at SUNY Potsdam, forced the sudden evacuation of its residents early on Sunday morning, including ten students who cannot return this semester. As a result, eight additional students must be relocated to alternative accommodations.

Arson Suspected: A Student Faces Charges

Phonta Johnson, the student accused of starting the fire, was arraigned early Monday morning in Norfolk Town Court. Currently, he is being held at St. Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $25,000. Johnson faces charges of second- and fourth-degree arson, and the college has suspended him pending the outcome of his legal case.

State Investigation and Campus Support

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the state is taking the lead to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. In the meantime, the College Counseling Center is available to provide support to students affected by the fire.

The blaze at Van Housen Hall has left a significant impact on student life at SUNY Potsdam, causing displacement and disrupting the academic routines of many. As the investigation unfolds, the college community seeks to understand the reasons behind the incident and provide the necessary support to those affected.