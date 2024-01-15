Arson Charges Dismissed Against Caldor Fire Suspects, Gun-Related Charges Remain

On the backdrop of the devastating Caldor Fire of 2021, a fire that consumed over 220,000 acres and obliterated more than 1,000 buildings, David Scott Smith and his son, Travis Shane Smith, were charged with reckless arson. Allegedly, a projectile from a firearm during their target shooting ignited the blaze. However, in a turn of events, Judge Vicki Ashworth of the El Dorado County Superior Court has ruled that there is insufficient evidence to proceed to trial on these charges.

Advertisment

Legal Standards and the Case Dismissal

The dismissal of the arson charges revolves around the legal standards set by Penal Code section 450. This law mandates that to be guilty of reckless arson, the prosecution must prove that the accused knowingly engaged in actions that presented a significant and unjustifiable risk and consciously disregarded that risk. In this case, the judge has concluded that the evidence presented does not meet these criteria.

Impact of the Caldor Fire

Advertisment

The Caldor Fire was a disaster of epic proportions, forcing massive evacuations between Grizzly Flats and South Lake Tahoe. The fire's origins have been traced back to the Smiths' target shooting, as per the U.S. Forest Service. The agency identified a bullet strike as the likely cause of the wildfire.

Gun-Related Charges Still Stand

Despite the dismissal of the arson charges, the Smiths are not entirely off the hook. The father and son duo still face charges related to gun possession, including possession of a machine gun and a silencer, respectively. They are scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on February 2. The District Attorney's Office, which had presented evidence of the Smiths' activities on the day the fire started, declined further comment due to the pending charges.