Bangladesh

Arson Attack Targets Buddhist Temple in Ramu, Cox’s Bazar

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Arson Attack Targets Buddhist Temple in Ramu, Cox’s Bazar

In the pre-dawn hush of Cox’s Bazar, a flickering orange menace came uninvited to the tranquil Buddhist temple of U Chit San (Rakhine) in Ramu upazila. At approximately 2:00 am, an individual, face shrouded in secrecy, set the temple’s staircase ablaze, initiating an alarmingly swift dance of destruction.

An Immediate Response

Despite the untimely hour, the temple’s devotees and local residents rallied swiftly, their combined efforts thwarting the fire’s attempt to ravage the entire structure. Their quick action confined the flames to the staircase leading to the temple’s main hall, which, unfortunately, sustained complete damage.

Evidence and Investigation

CCTV footage revealed the perpetrator’s covered face, a chilling testament to the deliberate nature of this act. The local authorities, including the fire service and police, descended upon the scene, initiating an investigation that remains underway. In response to the attack, security measures have been heightened at all local temples, a necessary precaution amidst the uncertainty.

A Haunting Echo of the Past

This incident is a disturbing echo of the violence that shook Ramu in September 2012. Following false rumors about a Facebook post, an enraged mob had targeted the Buddhist community, causing extensive damage to temples and homes. The Hindu community in the area was also affected, their temples and houses bearing the brunt of the violence. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen whether this recent arson attack is an isolated incident or a dreadful resurgence of targeted assaults.

As the Buddhist temple of U Chit San (Rakhine) endures this new scar, the motive behind the arson remains shrouded in mystery. The fire may have been extinguished, but the embers of uncertainty continue to smolder, casting long shadows over the peaceful Ramu upazila.

Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

