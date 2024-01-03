Arson Attack on Wisbech Ex-Services Club: A New Year’s Day Shock

In the wake of New Year’s festivities, the Wisbech Ex-Services Club, a popular local hub, was subjected to a destructive act of arson. This grim incident unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day, casting a shadow over the town’s celebrations. The fire, which originated on the ground floor, resulted in significant structural damage, leading to the club’s indefinite closure. The club was unoccupied at the time of the fire, averting potential casualties.

Emergency Response

The local emergency services promptly responded to the incident. More than 20 firefighters from Wisbech, March, and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene. Braving the intense flames, they managed to extinguish the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets. Their swift action prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby Angles Theatre, safeguarding this cultural landmark.

Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

Local law enforcement, led by Detective Constable Chris Goodman, have initiated an investigation into the incident. The police are particularly interested in speaking to two individuals accompanied by a young child who were seen in the vicinity around the time of the fire. These individuals are not considered suspects, but are believed to hold valuable information that could aid the investigation. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in identifying the perpetrator(s).

Community Reaction

The news of the arson attack has been met with a mix of dismay, disbelief, and anger among the club’s members and the broader community. The club, which has been an integral part of local life and celebrations, announced its closure on its Facebook page. This prompted an outpouring of support and messages of hope for the club’s recovery. The act of arson has undeniably cast a long shadow, but the community’s shared resolve hints at the potential for rebirth from the ashes.