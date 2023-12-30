en English
Crime

Arson Attack on Girls’ School in Bannu Raises Concerns

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:50 am EST
Arson Attack on Girls’ School in Bannu Raises Concerns

Quiet on the outskirts of Meeryan Tehsil, Bannu District, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kotka Mir Pao Jan was the picture of a serene educational institution until a shocking event shattered this tranquility. Unidentified individuals launched an arson attack on the school, specifically targeting the science room. The assailants reduced valuable laboratory equipment to ashes and plundered the school’s solar plants and pressure pump machines.

A Menacing Message and a Community in Fear

In a chilling twist, the attackers left behind a foreboding message at the school’s main gate. The ominous note demanded the school’s immediate closure and issued a severe threat of dire consequences if the institution dared to resume operations. This incident has cast a dark shadow of fear and anxiety over the students and the community, disrupting the regular rhythm of school life.

Investigation Underway

Following the attack, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Khan of Bannu, accompanied by other senior officers, visited the ravaged site to assess the damage. The DPO spearheaded the collection of fingerprints and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. The police department is expected to disclose further details of this disconcerting event in an official statement soon.

Financial Loss and a Plea for Justice

Salim-ur-Rehman, the former district administrator and owner of the school building, has reported a staggering financial loss of over 5 million rupees due to the destruction of equipment. The incident has not only left the school in ruins but also a community grappling with fear and a deep sense of loss. The district is awaiting justice for this heinous attack on education and the future of its children.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

