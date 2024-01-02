Arson Attack Damages St Asaph Bowling Green, Local Law Firm Steps in to Support

On the serene afternoon of November 4, a palpable shockwave ripped through the heart of St Asaph—that of a beloved community hub, the St Asaph Bowling Green, being vandalized by an arson attack. In an act of reckless defiance, two youths set alight the wooden viewing shelter, causing damage that extended to the surrounding area of the pristine bowling green.

The Unfortunate Incident and Its Impact

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, leaving behind the charred remnants of a structure once integral to the club—a viewing shelter. The flames were not merciful, damaging the plastic surround of the green and scorching the lush grass. The cost of the destruction is estimated to be over £3,000, a substantial amount for a club that prides itself on being a community gathering place.

The shelter, a generous contribution from club president, Peter Hayes, bore the brunt of the attack. Originally donated at a cost exceeding £1,000, it stood as a testament to the camaraderie and sense of community the club embodied.

A History of Vandalism

Sadly, this is not the club’s first encounter with such an act of destruction. A similar incident in 2017 saw the clubhouse fall victim to arson, a painful memory that still lingers among the club’s 60+ members.

Community Support and Response

In the wake of the incident, the local community rallied in support. Swayne Johnson, a law firm with a longstanding tradition of aiding local causes, stepped forward with a generous donation. Their Charitable Trust, designed to facilitate funding applications, once again demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of the community.

Local officials, including the mayor and deputy mayor of St Asaph, expressed their disappointment and concern over the act of vandalism. They emphasized the club’s stellar reputation and the tireless efforts of its members to maintain a top-tier facility, now marred by the reckless actions of two youths.

The incident at St Asaph Bowling Green is a stark reminder of the damage wanton acts can cause. It brings into sharp focus the importance of community, resilience, and the power of collective support in overcoming adversity.