Arrests Made in Salt Lake City Park for Alleged Drug Distribution

In a series of events that unfolded on January 30, 2024, two individuals, Robert Rearick, 37, and Jesus Chavez, 28, found themselves in the grasp of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad. The duo was taken into custody near the Jordan River Trail, a tranquil spot in Salt Lake City, now tainted by allegations of distributing controlled substances.

A Suspicious Scene at Constitution Park

The incident unfolded when the Bike Squad, on their routine patrol, spotted a suspicious vehicle lurking in the parking lot of Constitution Park. The officers observed Rearick and Chavez exiting the vehicle, embarking on a short walk to the trail, and returning to the car. This unusual activity raised suspicion, prompting the Bike Squad to approach the vehicle.

The Unveiling of the Unlawful

Upon their approach, the officers stumbled upon a shocking discovery. The vehicle was a haven for drug paraphernalia. Further investigation led to a more sinister find - devices known as 'M30' mills, tools frequently associated with the powerful opioid, fentanyl. The officers also discovered over $750, a sum speculated to be the proceeds from illegal activities.

The Unraveling of Charges

The discovery led to the immediate arrest of Rearick and Chavez, who were then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. They stand accused of distributing controlled substances, a charge elevated to the highest level of felony due to the location of the offense - a park. The Salt Lake City Police Department, in collaboration with local, regional, and state authorities, and community members, is committed to preserving the safety and accessibility of the trail, ensuring it remains a sanctuary for recreational activities, not criminal endeavors.