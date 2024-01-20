Arrests Made in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement and Tax Fraud Scheme

Five individuals, namely Mark Angarola, Allison Angarola, Jose Garcia, Michelle Cox, and Lisa Mincak, have been apprehended on charges pertaining to a multimillion-dollar embezzlement and tax fraud operation that spanned from May 2010 to February 2019. The accused allegedly leveraged a senior role within an IT services firm to float fraudulent invoices and expenses, leading to an embezzlement tallying over $7 million.

The Intricacies of The Scheme

The operation entailed hiring unqualified individuals for non-existent jobs, often involving friends and family members, and funnelling personal expenses through the company—ranging from meals and hotel accommodations to entertainment. This elaborate scam was not just an attack on the company's finances, but a betrayal of trust and a flagrant disregard for professional integrity.

Tax Fraud Charges

Adding to the gravity of the issue, three of the defendants, Mark Angarola, Garcia, and Cox, face additional charges for tax fraud. They stand accused of concealing the illicit income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), thereby compounding their financial crimes with tax evasion.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

The arrest of Mark and Allison Angarola took place in Point Lookout, New York. Meanwhile, Garcia, Cox, and Mincak either surrendered or were presented in court in Manhattan and Texas. The charges levelled against them encompass wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion, and failure to file tax returns. If proven guilty, they might face sentences ranging from one to twenty years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, together with representatives from various federal agencies, reinforced their dedication to prosecuting financial fraud. Officials from the FBI and IRS-CI highlighted the intricate web of deceit and lies spun by the defendants in this scam. As per the law, the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.